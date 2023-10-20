Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,108 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.29% of Allison Transmission worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

