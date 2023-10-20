Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $15.21 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.26% of Sealed Air worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,469. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

