United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $9.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

