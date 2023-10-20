Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.51- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.51 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $189.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $260.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

