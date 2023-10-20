United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
