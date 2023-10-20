United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 144,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

