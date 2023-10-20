Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.37 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.20-$9.30 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of GPC opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $129.91 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,992,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.