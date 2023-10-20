Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.35 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 12.5 %

GPC stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $129.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

