American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% to $60.9-61.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.69 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AXP opened at $149.55 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

