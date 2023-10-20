United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

