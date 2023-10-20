Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $280.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.