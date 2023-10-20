Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $7.65 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000. Datadog makes up 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. 392,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,481,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.