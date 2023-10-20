Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 492,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

