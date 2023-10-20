Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

