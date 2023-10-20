Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $92.63.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.