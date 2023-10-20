Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,589. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

