Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. 184,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

