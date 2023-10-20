Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 595,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,906. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.