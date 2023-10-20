LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 142,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

