Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,342 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.89. 263,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

