Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 38,214 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 848,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 593,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,022. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

