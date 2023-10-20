Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.24% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $50,873,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 48,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,361. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

