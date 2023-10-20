Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $27.23 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises 1.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.46% of First American Financial worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 30,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,086. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.78%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

