Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.15% of TransUnion worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.95. 52,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.