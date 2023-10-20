Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $33.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 403,725 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 215,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nextracker by 236.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

