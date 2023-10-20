GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,401 shares during the period. GMS comprises 1.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.01% of GMS worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

