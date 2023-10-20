Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 863290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

