Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.