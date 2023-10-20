SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $113.98, but opened at $75.57. Bank of America now has a $65.00 price target on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 5,013,139 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

