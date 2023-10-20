Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 988835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $695,528. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

