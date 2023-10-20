Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $130.34 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,879,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

