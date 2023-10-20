Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $15,115,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,075,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 144.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,773. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.