Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

ECL opened at $160.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

