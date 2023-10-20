Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

