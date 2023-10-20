Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

