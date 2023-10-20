Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $33,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

