iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 154,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $84.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

