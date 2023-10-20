Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE:AWI opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

