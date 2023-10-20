Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

