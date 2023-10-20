KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. KBR has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

