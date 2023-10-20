Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

HFWA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

