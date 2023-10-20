Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $57.99 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at $67,933,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

