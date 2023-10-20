Comparing Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) & Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celerity Solutions and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.18%.

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 18.86% -29.25% 11.35%

Risk & Volatility

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.42 million 1.31 $72.71 million $3.52 6.87

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

