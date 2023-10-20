Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Financial Review

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -99.16% -51.72% Biogen 26.72% 17.33% 9.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prime Medicine and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Biogen 0 4 21 0 2.84

Earnings & Valuation

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.91%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $326.48, suggesting a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Biogen.

This table compares Prime Medicine and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 138.76 -$121.82 million N/A N/A Biogen $10.17 billion 3.66 $3.05 billion $18.37 13.99

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biogen beats Prime Medicine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.