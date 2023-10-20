U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Financial Comparison

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $123.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.17%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.25% 9.22% 3.78% InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $553.14 million 2.40 $32.16 million $1.93 45.85 InnovAge $688.09 million 1.14 -$40.67 million ($0.31) -18.68

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats InnovAge on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

