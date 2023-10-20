Critical Review: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) versus Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.06 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.12 Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.27 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.33

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.8% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Foundry has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Free Report)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.