Robert Half (RHI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2023 – Robert Half was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2023 – Robert Half had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2023 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2023 – Robert Half was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2023 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2023 – Robert Half was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2023 – Robert Half is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 153,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,201. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

Get Robert Half Inc alerts:

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Robert Half

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after buying an additional 1,580,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.