Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) versus First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Comparison

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Renasant and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.11%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Renasant.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $691.06 million 2.00 $166.07 million $2.98 8.28 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.79 $35.54 million $1.87 8.61

This table compares Renasant and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Renasant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 20.47% 8.69% 1.10% First Internet Bancorp 8.03% 6.56% 0.51%

Summary

Renasant beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

