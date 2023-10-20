Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $58.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 94,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 963,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,839,510. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

