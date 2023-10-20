Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after buying an additional 264,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,577,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

