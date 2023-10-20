ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 191857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $250,475.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,447,379 shares in the company, valued at $44,969,524.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,330,127 shares of company stock worth $11,203,724 over the last ninety days. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. As a group, analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ProKidney by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

